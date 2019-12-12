Seattle Stand Down event provides assistance to veterans in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There's a special event this week for veterans and their families where they can get access to all kinds of services all in one place.

The Seattle Stand Down event helps veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The ninth annual event ran from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and continues 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at South Seattle College's Georgetown campus, 6737 Corson Ave. S.

Services being offered include things like housing assistance, employment opportunities, medical and dental help, and relaxation rooms.

King County Metro says veterans can ride free on Metro and Sound Transit to the event.