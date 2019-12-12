Renton police shoots suspect armed with shotgun

SEATTLE – A Renton Police officer was forced to shoot an armed suspect during a confrontation Thursday afternoon, according to the department.

The shooting happened near SE 168 Street and 116 Avenue SE at 3:44 p.m. The department says the police sergeant tried to stop a man for a liquor violation, and he brandished a shotgun.

The officer fired at the man who then dropped the weapon and ran. Another officer tried to stop the suspect with a non-lethal weapon, but the suspect continued to refuse to obey orders.

Police say the suspect drew a knife and the sergeant shot the suspect again, stopping him.

The suspect, only described as an adult man, was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Be advised at 3:44 pm a Renton PD Ofcr was involved in a shooting with an armed adult male near 116th Av SE. The Valley Invest Team is onscene . No ofcrs were injured. Suspect has been transported to Harborview. Press release will soon follow /clm pic.twitter.com/giFPOHP56K — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) December 13, 2019

No officers were hurt.

The Valley Investigation Team, a consortium of detectives from several agencies, is handling the case.

Renton Police say the sergeant involved is a 30-year veteran and has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.