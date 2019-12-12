SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Renton police shoots suspect armed with shotgun

Posted 5:43 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:06PM, December 12, 2019

SEATTLE – A Renton Police officer was forced to shoot an armed suspect during a confrontation Thursday afternoon, according to the department.

The shooting happened near SE 168 Street and 116 Avenue SE at 3:44 p.m. The department says the police sergeant tried to stop a man for a liquor violation, and he brandished a shotgun.

The officer fired at the man who then dropped the weapon and ran. Another officer tried to stop the suspect with a non-lethal weapon, but the suspect continued to refuse to obey orders.

Police say the suspect drew a knife and the sergeant shot the suspect again, stopping him.

The suspect, only described as an adult man, was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

No officers were hurt.

The Valley Investigation Team, a consortium of detectives from several agencies, is handling the case.

Renton Police say the sergeant involved is a 30-year veteran and has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.