Kaiser Permanente joins Q13 FOX Season of Giving Sock Drive

SEATTLE -- Now through the end of the year, we are celebrating the "Q13 FOX Season of Giving."

We're sharing stories about people and groups that are making a difference in our communities.

Part of that is our Season of Giving Sock Drive, collecting socks to donate to several locations in our area. Kaiser Permanente was here to help.

Socks are one of the most requested items at homeless shelters especially at this time of year.

If you’d like to help, you can drop off new socks at any Harborstone Credit Union location.

Other dropoff locations include: