BELLEVUE, Wash. — A jackknifed semi blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 90 Thursday afternoon in Bellevue.

WSDOT first reported the crash around 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Three lanes of westbound I-90 were closed, just east of I-405 in Factoria.

The semi was moved off to the shoulder about an hour later.

This jackknifed semi is blocking three lanes of westbound I-90 east of I-405 in #Factoria. This might take a decent chunk of time to clear. Use alternate routes and expect delays this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/2cCq8T2m8V — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 12, 2019

