In-N-Out Burger opens closest location to Washington

Posted 9:24 PM, December 12, 2019
KEIZER, Ore. -- In-N-Out Burger is now closer than ever.

People were lined up for hours to be among the first customers at the California burger chain's new restaurant in Keizer, Ore. when it opened Thursday morning, according to KPTV. 

Employees at In-N-Out's newest and northernmost location passed out free coffee and hot cocoa to fans who were lined up

A traffic plan was in place to deal with the opening of the new restaurant, KPTV reports.

The new In-N-Out is located at 6260 Keizer Station Blvd. NE, just off of I-5.

How far is Keizer? It’s only 50 miles from the Oregon-Washington border. In good traffic, it’s:

  • About an hour from Vancouver
  • 2:20 from Olympia
  • 3 hours from Tacoma
  • 3:30 from Seattle

There are already In-N-Out locations in Grants Pass and Medford.

