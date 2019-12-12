SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Horse survives terrifying ordeal involving explosion, fire and power lines

Posted 9:25 AM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30AM, December 12, 2019

Photo credit: Graham Fire & Rescue

GRAHAM, Wash. — A horse survived a terrifying situation Thursday morning in Graham that left the animal tangled in a live power line.

According to Graham Fire & Rescue, a transformer blew which set the utility pole on fire. That caused an active power line to fall onto the horse.

Puget Sound Energy cut the power and firefighters put out the fire before cutting the horse free.

Veterinarians from Wildflower Veterinary Services took a look at the horse and said the animal only suffered a minor muscular strain.

Firefighters said in a Facebook post that the horse’s name is Touch of Generator.

