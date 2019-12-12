Deadline is approaching for health insurance in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time is running out to sign up for health insurance through the state’s marketplace for next year.

Open enrollment for the Washington Health Benefit Exchange closes Sunday, Dec. 15. Public Health – Seattle & King County is putting on events in Seattle, Federal Way, SeaTac, Tukwila and Vashon Island for people needing help signing up.

Compared to last year, fewer people are selecting a plan through Washington’s state-run individual health insurance marketplace, but more of those are new customers.

Since enrollment opened November 1, about 194,000 people have selected an insurance plan, compared to 204,000 by the same point last year.