Classes canceled at Seattle school after over 100 sickened by potential norovirus outbreak

SEATTLE – Friday classes have been canceled at a Seattle elementary school after dozens of students were sickened by an illness resembling the norovirus.

Leschi Elementary will be closed Dec. 13 for cleaning after more than 100 students and staff members reported being sick Thursday, according to Seattle Public Schools.

Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain and the illness is highly infectious, according to the CDC.

No other schools have been affected by the outbreak.

The school district says classes at Leschi Elementary will resume as normal on Monday.

