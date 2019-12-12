Bobby Wagner is Seahawks nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks on Thursday nominated linebacker Bobby Wagner as their candidate for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

"This means a lot," said Wagner. "I've been fortunate to see so many guys around me inspire me do amazing things off the field and do more than just play. I'm thankful to be in the position to make a small difference in our community."

The Man of the Year Award is considered one fo the league's most prestigious honors. It recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service off the field as well as excellence on the field.

Each nominee will receive a donation of up to $50,000 for the charity of their choice. Wagner has chosen HBCU Foundation, which provides scholarships to students attending historically black colleges and universities.

Wagner has been with the Seahawks for eight years, including the Super Bowl XLVIII winning squad. He's been selected for the Pro Bowl five times and is a four-time NFL First-Team All-Pro.

Wagner will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season.

You can see all 32 teams' nominees here. Others include David Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals, Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers and Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl.