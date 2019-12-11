Teens arrested in suspected hate crime attack against transwoman

TUKWILA, Wash. – Deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office arrested four teenagers after they allegedly attacked a transwoman late Tuesday night.

The incident happened near a King County Metro bus stop along Andover Park West shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Ryan Abbott, from the King County Sheriff’s Office, told Q13 News the victim and teens had all been riding on a bus but had not been seated together. Abbott said the victim may have been taunted and at one point left their seat and pepper sprayed the teens. When the victim got off the bus the teens followed and attacked the victim, allegedly.

Detectives are working to determine if the victim may have been taunted prior to the attack. During the assault, said Abbot, the teens allegedly yelled slurs.

The teens were arrested nearby. Deputies recovered a hatchet and realistic-looking BB gun, though neither was reportedly used during the attack.

The victim was taken to a hospital to treat what were described as minor injuries.

Investigators said they are working to determine if security cameras recorded the incident.

Abbott said the suspected attackers could be charged with a hate crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information allows.