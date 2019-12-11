× Possible threat cancels classes at Shorecrest High School Wednesday

SHORELINE, Wash. — Classes and after school activities are canceled Wednesday at Shorecrest High school after officials received “multiple tips” about a possible threat.

According to a message on the school’s website, the threat could be related to a lockdown earlier this week.

“The tips included specific information and details that Shoreline Police Department is currently investigating,” the message said. “At this point, we do not have enough information to determine whether the threat is credible or not, so we are canceling classes at Shorecrest tomorrow (Wednesday) out of an abundance of caution and to provide our law enforcement partners with the ability to further investigate and determine next steps.”

The school is asking anyone with information regarding the potential threat to contact the Shoreline Police Department at 206-296-3311 or use the SafeSchool Alert tip line.