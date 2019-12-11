Pets in Everett get a ‘Howliday’ treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There were barks, meows and likely even howls Wednesday at the Everett Food Bank.

Another year of Pasado's Safe Haven's annual 'Home for the Howlidays' was there to help make sure no pet goes hungry or without necessities during the holiday season, offering special treats and toys for pets of families with low income or experiencing homelessness.

It marked the 17th year Pasado’s has gone into communities in King and Snohomish counties to lend a helping hand.

In addition to food and toys, the organization provided free flea treatment and microchipping. They also assisted in getting pets spayed or neutered at a mobile clinic.

“The holidays can be an extremely tough time financially for many, and families can often struggle when trying to do the right thing for their animals, so we want to help offer some relief,” said executive director Laura Henderson.

Within the past few years, Pasado’s has expanded its pet food bank program to partner with people food banks around the Pacific Northwest.

More information about Pasado’s Safe Haven can be found at www.PasadoSafeHaven.org.