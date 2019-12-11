Pasado’s Safe Haven delivers holiday cheer to local animals

EVERETT — Hundreds of local pets will have a happier holiday this year thanks to Pasado’s Safe Haven.

The non-profit visited the VOAWW Everett Food Bank to bring holiday treats, toys and dog sweaters to low-income and homeless families.

They distributed over 2,000 pounds of food and helped 125 dogs and cats.

For the past 17 years, Pasado’s has hosted an annual “Home for the Howlidays” event.

Staff and volunteers go to communities needing a little extra help during the month of December, delivering free pet food, toys and other necessities.

“The holidays can be an extremely tough time financially for many, and families can often struggle when trying to do the right thing for their animals,” said Pasado’s Safe Haven Executive Director Laura Henderson.

“We are so grateful for all of our amazing year-round supporters that help make this possible throughout the year and for this very special holiday event.”

Since 2004, Pasado’s Safe Haven has called on its supporters to collect pet food, toys and cash donations which is distributed to hundreds of local pets in need.

Last year alone, they distributed nearly 48 tons of pet food to families across the Pacific Northwest.

Within the past few years, they have also expanded the pet food bank program to partner with local food banks.