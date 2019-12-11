Officials investigate shooting threats that closed Shorecrest High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORELINE, Wash. -- Classes were canceled at Shorecrest High School on Wednesday as King County Sheriff's Office officials investigated shooting threats.

King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott says there have been several incidents throughout the week.

He says on Friday, a parent brought in ammunition to Shorecrest High School that a student had in their possession.

On Monday, there was a similar situation.

Abbott says another parent said they found ammunition their son had over the weekend. The parent came to school to report it, and school officials found bullets inside of the student's backpack at school.

“We’re talking over 200 rounds of ammunition,” said Abbott.

The school was placed on lockdown for more than three hours. Abbott says no weapon was found.

Then Tuesday night, Abbott says tips started pouring into the school and to police about a possible shooting.

Shoreline Schools report that one tip claimed a weapon was hidden in a wooded area south of the school.

“It’s concerning to law enforcement,” said Abbott. “We take any of these threats seriously, but this one we’re putting extra effort in and I think that’s why you’re seeing the school close."

Classes were canceled all of Wednesday for Shorecrest High School. Police and detectives investigated the threats but did not find any weapons or bullets.

School officials say the investigation determined the reports of the possible shooting stemmed from the misinformation from Monday’s incident.

It is unknown what punishment the students in possession of the ammo are facing. School officials say they are not legally allowed to talk about student discipline.

In a statement, school officials do say, “no students will be permitted on the Shorecrest campus or to return to Shorecrest campus if there is a safety concern.”

School officials say Shorecrest will be open Thursday. There will be extra police on campus to help students and staff feel safe. There will also be counselors available.

Abbott says the incident is still under investigation. He says if you ever have any safety concerns, contact police no matter what. He says they can be the ones who determine if threats are valid or not, and it’s always better to be safe than sorry.