Nearly 3 in 4 Americans say impeachment won’t change minds

(CNN) — Both Democrats and Republicans have done their darndest in recent weeks to prove why President Donald Trump should — or shouldn’t — be impeached.

But the American public isn’t optimistic that minds will change.

A new poll from Monmouth University found 71% say they believe Americans are set in their opinions on the impeachment inquiry, regardless of new information that comes to light. Only 24% say that new information in the impeachment inquiry could change the minds of the American people. That’s very similar to numbers from way back in March.

Overall, 45% of Americans want Trump impeached, while 50% say they do not. That’s the same split as in November.

Trump’s approval rating also continues to hold steady at 43% approving and 50% disapproving. That hasn’t budged much over the last year. Monmouth’s polling shows Trump’s approval rating has ranged from 40% to 44%, while his disapproval rating has ranged from 50% to 54%, during the last 12 months.

One note on timing: This poll was conducted by telephone December 4 to 8 — well after the House’s hearings had been underway but before this week’s Judiciary Committee hearings.

Trump is now the fourth president in US history to face articles of impeachment. That gives this entire process more historical gravitas and much higher stakes. Even if public opinion isn’t moving, the entire saga will still go down in history. But the fact that Americans don’t think new information could change opinions shows just how deeply entrenched those opinions are.