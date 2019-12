Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Wash. -- A teenager suspected of shooting and killing a 23-year-old last week in Burlington is in custody.

Mount Vernon Police arrested 19-year-old Christian Flores Tuesday afternoon. He's accused of gunning down a man in his car outside a gas station on South Burlington Boulevard on Dec. 6.

The victim died at the scene.

Flores is facing a first-degree murder charge.