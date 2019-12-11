SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

King County Council approves $600,000 in emergency funding for courthouse security

King County Courthouse (Q13 News photo)

SEATTLE — The King County Council has approved $600,000 in emergency funding for added security at the courthouse in downtown Seattle.

The money will fund additional King County sheriff’s deputies, security screeners and outreach workers in and around the courthouse.

The council’s vote on Wednesday comes after a Superior Court judge ordered the closure of the courthouse entrance on Third Avenue in response to an uptick in random, violent attacks at the busy corner.

One of those attacks happened the day before Thanksgiving, when a defense attorney who was walking to the courthouse was attacked at random.

Courthouse employees lined up Tuesday afternoon to share their own horror stories with the council, telling council members that they don’t feel safe coming to and from work.

The additional King County sheriff’s deputies will help Seattle Police officers who are already assigned to patrol the area surrounding the courthouse.

