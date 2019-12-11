Kent Police: Dangerous sex offender wanted in home break-in that terrified 13-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. - The hunt is on for a dangerous sex offender who is wanted for a home break-in that terrified a 13-year-old girl.

Kent Police are asking for the public's help to find 31-year-old Lucas Kapeli.

Detectives say the Level II sex offender forced his way into the teen's home on November 2 and demanded money from her before leading her upstairs. Fortunately, she was able to call 911.

"Kent Patrol responds, arrives, goes into the home, doors are locked, things are weird, something's not quite right. Finally, the little girl starts pointing to the room next door. They go back in. This is a room they already checked and then the fight is on. Kapeli jumps out of the closet, fights the officers, has a gun on him and everything. He's able to flee the house and takes off on foot," said Kent PD Det. Melanie Robinson.

Kapeli has five prior felony convictions including first-degree robbery. Police say he is wanted for Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 3rd Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer, Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

"This is an individual who took a young boy, locked him in the bathroom with him and had him perform oral sex on him. If that doesn't want you to help get this guy, I don't know what else will," said Det. Robinson.

Police say Kapeli drove recklessly and eluded officers on Pacific Highway South on November 26th during rush hour while driving in a vehicle which was occupied by a child. Police called off the pursuit for safety reasons but say it shows he will stop at nothing to avoid capture.

Kapeli is motel hopping in South King County as well as in Fife, Tacoma and Everett. If you spot him, call 911. If you can tell Kent Police where to find him or have any other information about him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Go to www.P3Tips.com or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).