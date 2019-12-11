SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Kenmore man donates more than 7,900 pairs of socks to Q13 Season of Giving Sock Drive

SEATTLE -- Michael Taylor, aka “Mr. Socks," has made it his mission to make the world a little better, one pair of socks at a time.

Taylor donated 7,932 pairs of socks this week for the Q13 FOX Season of Giving Sock Drive.

Asked why he collects socks for the less fortunate, he responded, “I’ve been blessed, and I just enjoy helping people, always have."

“If we all started to do a little bit more for the community, to take care of one another…it’d be a lot better place,” he said.

Taylor, who began collecting sock donations in 2004, is making it his mission to donate over 50,000 pairs of socks this year.

Socks are the most requested item for people experiencing homelessness.

Q13 FOX is collecting new socks all throughout the month of December. They will be donated to nonprofits in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties.

If you’d like to help, you can drop off new socks at any Harborstone Credit Union location.

Other dropoff locations include:

  • Moe’s on Olympic (Arlington, Washington)
  • Touchdown City before Seahawks’ home games on Dec. 22 and 29
  • Pure Barre Green Lake (Seattle)
