Heavy mountain snow leads to dangerous driving conditions

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. -- If you’re traveling over the Cascades this week, keep up to date with road conditions and travel restrictions. Snow is expected to be heavy Wednesday and Thursday nights.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Cascades through 10 a.m. Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas between 3,500 to 4,500 feet can expect new snow accumulation of 1-2 feet through Friday morning. This can make driving dangerous.

Some Seattle residents drove up to Stevens Pass ski resort earlier in the day to play in the snow before the heavy snow arrives Wednesday night.

“We had the day off and we saw there was snow here on the ski report so we wanted to see some white before Christmas,” said Joseph Fisher.

Shane Myers adds, “coming up today from Leavenworth wasn’t too bad. A little bit of slush and stuff but not too bad.”

If you must travel ‪tonight through Friday‬, stay up to date with the road conditions. Also, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.