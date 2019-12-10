Sounders FC teaming up to wrap gifts for their fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Sounders FC is teaming up with online retailer “Zulily” to spread some holiday cheer to local families this season.

As part of the annual tradition, they’re crossing off the wishlists with extra special gifts and essentials for kids and adults.

Employees and players with Sounders charitable foundation “Rave” spent the day wrapping dozens of presents for a deserving Seattle community. This year’s chosen neighborhood is called “New Holly.”

Ashley Fosbery, Executive Director of Rave Foundation says they're committed to coming to a community where kids, for the most part, aren’t able to afford that great lifestyle and bring some cheer to them.

She says their long-term partnership will provide everything from soccer training, camps, gifts for their families and a field.

Over 700 gifts will be delivered Wednesday while the new soccer field is being built.