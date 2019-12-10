Significant snowfall coming to the mountains this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Good news for ski resorts! A system tomorrow will bring significant snow in our mountains, and resorts may open next week.

The heaviest snow will come Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. Check out these snowfall totals through Thursday:

Paradise: 24-36"

White Pass: 18-24"

Stevens Pass: 18-24"

Mt. Baker: 24-36"

Snoqualmie: 2-3"

Last year, Mt. Baker and Stevens Pass opened on Dec. 12. This year, their tentative opening will be within the typical time frame of mid-December if the snow totals pan out.

Snow levels will drop to 3,000-4,000 feet through Friday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Cascades from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. There may be travel impacts and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.

The Northwest Avalanche Center will start daily avalanche forecasting this week.