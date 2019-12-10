Seattle Police under investigation after viral video shows clash between officers and protesters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – A viral video showing a confrontation between Seattle Police and protesters over the weekend is now under investigation by the Office of Police Accountability.

The video, now with over 2.6 million views on Twitter, shows an altercation between officers and demonstrators at a pro-President Trump rally on Saturday.

An SPD officer can be seen apparently tripping over his bike before grabbing a protester and setting off a confrontation between several officers and protesters.

Critics of the video claim officers crossed the line and attacked the protester, but Seattle Police says the video doesn't tell the whole story.

The OPA is now looking into the incident, stating:

“OPA has launched an investigation regarding this incident, including reviewing all available video and conducting interviews to determine whether violations of policy occurred.”

Meanwhile, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best tweeted out this reply Tuesday afternoon.