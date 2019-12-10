SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Seattle Police under investigation after viral video shows clash between officers and protesters

Posted 7:54 PM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56PM, December 10, 2019
SEATTLE – A viral video showing a confrontation between Seattle Police and protesters over the weekend is now under investigation by the Office of Police Accountability.

The video, now with over 2.6 million views on Twitter, shows an altercation between officers and demonstrators at a pro-President Trump rally on Saturday.

An SPD officer can be seen apparently tripping over his bike before grabbing a protester and setting off a confrontation between several officers and protesters.

Critics of the video claim officers crossed the line and attacked the protester, but Seattle Police says the video doesn't tell the whole story.

The OPA is now looking into the incident, stating:

“OPA has launched an investigation regarding this incident, including reviewing all available video and conducting interviews to determine whether violations of policy occurred.”

Meanwhile, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best tweeted out this reply Tuesday afternoon.

"We are aware of the community concerns regarding the arrests during a demonstration this past weekend. I sent this matter to the office of police accountability, and I look forward to the conclusion of their investigation. As always, we remain committed to constitutional policing, supporting First Amendment rights for all.”

