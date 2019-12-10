Lake Stevens council votes unanimously to move forward with Costco project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. --Lake Stevens is now one step closer to seeing a Costco in its community.

Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to move forward with the project after hearing from people who were for and against it. Last month the council postponed a vote after receiving a tremendous amount of feedback about the project.

The council voted on a development agreement between Lake Stevens and Costco, which means the city and company are entering into a binding agreement.

The project calls for a 160,000 square foot warehouse, 30 gas pumps and 800 parking spaces near the intersection of Route 9 and 20th Street.

Costco says they've taken notice of the population growth in Lake Stevens, and believe thousands of shoppers will make this their go-to store. The company says it plans on hiring 300 people.