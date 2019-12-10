King County officials work to make 3rd Avenue safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday, King County officials heard disturbing stores from several county employees who say they deal with criminal activity on a daily basis along 3rd Avenue on their way to work at the county courthouse.

During King County Council’s Government Accountability and Oversight Committee meeting, several county employees talked about the fear they have walking in and out of work.

“This should be the safest street, the safest block in all of King County, and it’s the unsafest block,” said council member Pete Von Reichbaer.

Most recently, 3rd Avenue was the scene of a violent and random attack, where county employee Kevin McCabe, was punched several times on his way into work.

Employees are asking for change, and law enforcement says they are working to make that happen.

In response to the incident, the 3rd Avenue entrance to the courthouse has been closed, and law enforcement say they plan to add more of a presense.

“We’re going to get funding tomorrow that lets me start hiring people,” said King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknect. “We can have deputies outside the courthouse to help SPD, (Seattle Police Department),” she added.

The King County Courthouse is in Seattle Police’s district.

In response to the issues 3rd Avenue has seen recently, Seattle officials also responded.

“The officers are doing their part in making the arrest happen. After that, there is a whole series of things that occur,” said Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. “Many people have a stake on what happens after the fact, after the arrest occurs. And a lot of times those same people end up back on the streets,” she added.

In a statement Senior Deputy Mayor of Seattle Michael Fong said in part:

"In the courthouse area year to date, SPD has made 292 arrests, of 216 unique individuals. SPD has dispatched to 605 crimes so far this year to this immediate area and has dedicated over 5,766 service hours on this block, either proactively patrolling, assisting other agencies, or responding to calls for service. That is a 9% increase (491 hours) from 2018. Two of the top five most frequently dispatched blocks in the entire city are in the immediate courthouse area,”