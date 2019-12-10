In-N-Out Burger opening its closest location to Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — The famed In-N-Out Burger will soon be closer than ever.
The California burger chain is opening a new restaurant on Dec. 12 along the I-5 corridor in Keizer, Oregon.
And while hungry burger-lovers are excited about the opening, city leaders are worried about the traffic impact on the community.
According to KOIN, the city council approved a plan to let In-N-Out stage customers in a parking lot down the street until they get their turn.
The new In-N-Out is located at 6260 Keizer Station Blvd. NE, just off of I-5.
So, how far is Keizer? It’s only 50 miles from the Oregon-Washington border. In good traffic, it’s:
- About an hour from Vancouver
- 2:20 from Olympia
- 3 hours from Tacoma
- 3:30 from Seattle
There are already In-N-Out locations in Grants Pass and Medford.