SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

In-N-Out Burger opening its closest location to Washington

Posted 2:38 PM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:40PM, December 10, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. — The famed In-N-Out Burger will soon be closer than ever.

The California burger chain is opening a new restaurant on Dec. 12 along the I-5 corridor in Keizer, Oregon.

And while hungry burger-lovers are excited about the opening, city leaders are worried about the traffic impact on the community.

According to KOIN, the city council approved a plan to let In-N-Out stage customers in a parking lot down the street until they get their turn.

The new In-N-Out is located at 6260 Keizer Station Blvd. NE, just off of I-5.

So, how far is Keizer? It’s only 50 miles from the Oregon-Washington border. In good traffic, it’s:

  • About an hour from Vancouver
  • 2:20 from Olympia
  • 3 hours from Tacoma
  • 3:30 from Seattle

There are already In-N-Out locations in Grants Pass and Medford.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.