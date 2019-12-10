SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE LES SCHWAB TOY DRIVE AND THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Cornell widow sues Soundgarden members over solo recordings

Posted 12:21 PM, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:37PM, December 10, 2019

Singer Chris Cornell performs at Prophets of Rage and Friends’ Anti Inaugural Ball at the Taragram Ballroom on January 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The widow of the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is suing the remaining band members and business associates.

Vicky Cornell claims they want to withhold royalties from seven of Cornell’s solo records. The lawsuit filed Monday in Miami federal court claims that would deprive Vicky Cornell and their two children of hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties meant for them.

The Soundgarden lawyers say the songs were collaborative and are part of a band partnership. Soundgarden was founded in 1984 as part of the Seattle grunge scene. Their songs include “Black Hole Sun” and “Spoonman.”

