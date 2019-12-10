AMBER Alert issued for 4 children allegedly abducted by their own parents in Seattle

SEATTLE – Washington State Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for several children Seattle Police say are in “imminent danger” after they were allegedly abducted by their own parents Tuesday.

The suspect vehicle is a 28-foot, tan 1992 Bounder motorhome with a Washington plate number of “BPP8654” driven by 42-year-old Nicholas Antonie.

A judge recently ordered Antonie and his wife Crystal to turn their children over to Child Protective Services before the two allegedly abducted them and fled.

Antonie has a history of psychiatric treatment and has threatened social workers in the past. Police believe he may be armed with an AR-15. Crystal also has a history of mental health problems and substance abuse.

Police believe the motorhome may be headed north to Orcas Islands or to Tennessee or Ohio.

Antonie is described as a white male, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, with long hair and sometimes a beard. Crystal, 38, is described as a white female.

Seattle police describe the children as:

Charles Antonie, a white male, 13, described as 5’03” tall and 100 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt

George Antonie, white male, 16, described as 5’6″ tall, 120 pounds, blond hair and green eyes wearing a black hooded sweatshirt

Sadie Antonie, a white female, 9, 4’0″ tall and 90 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, wearing a black sweater

Rose Antonie, a white female, 7, 4’5″ tall and 80 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was also wearing a black sweater.

If you see the vehicle or the suspect, call 911.