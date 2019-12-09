Thurston Co. store clerk arrested, accused of staging fake robbery with her son

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A gas station clerk who sounded the robbery alarm at a Thurston County gas station has been arrested in connection with the same robbery she reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, a robbery alarm went off just after midnight at a Chevron in the 9300 block of Martin Way East. Dispatchers were told that a male suspect with a gun gave the clerk a note and demanded money.

A witness who was outside pumping gas noticed something happening and also called deputies.

That witness said they saw a man get into a car with a getaway driver and take off.

Deputies and Lacey Police spotted the car in the 8300 block of Pacific Avenue and attempted to pull it over. They detained the female getaway driver, but the male ran into the woods. He was caught a short time later.

Deputies found a bag of money, along with an airsoft gun under the seat.

Police did interviews and quickly learned the clerk was the mother of the suspected robber, they said.

Investigators concluded that the mother had bought the airsoft gun and assisted in the robbery.

The clerk, her son and the getaway driver were all arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery.