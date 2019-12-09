Shelton event brings Christmas spirit to new levels, breaks Guinness World Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON, Wash. -- There's no doubt that the town of Shelton is teeming with Christmas spirit this year, as evidenced by the Guinness World Record the town broke over the weekend.

The town lit 797 Christmas trees, breaking the record set in 2015 for the most Christmas trees lit at one time. The previous world records were a Hallmark Channel event in 2015 with 559 trees lit and an event in Michigan with 637 trees.

The Shelton-Mason County Chamber of Commerce says Shelton was the world's leading Christmas tree exporter until the early '90s.

This event was an effort to bring the Christmas spirit back to the community in a very big way.

The trees - now lined up in a maze - are open to the public weekdays from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and weekends from noon - 8 p.m. through Dec. 14.

After that, the trees will be either donated or sold to benefit a charity.