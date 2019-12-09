#HelpSanta: Donate to the Les Schwab Q13 FOX Toy Drive

Seattle City Council considering plan to halt evictions during winter

Posted 5:30 PM, December 9, 2019, by
Data pix.

SEATTLE – Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant introduced a plan to stop renters from being evicted during the winter months Monday.

The Seattle Renters' Commission recently sent a letter to the city council making that request. It says an emergency moratorium will help keep people off the streets during Seattle's harshest weather conditions, but critics say the plan is short-sighted.

"With the number of people being evicted, it’s small enough that the city could intervene in those cases,” Roger Valdez with Seattle for Growth argued. “An eviction ban will just kick that can until April, and it doesn’t solve the underlying issues.”

Critics also say this could force landlords to increase move-in requirements and would ultimately hurt people with limited income.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.