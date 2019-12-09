Seattle City Council considering plan to halt evictions during winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant introduced a plan to stop renters from being evicted during the winter months Monday.

The Seattle Renters' Commission recently sent a letter to the city council making that request. It says an emergency moratorium will help keep people off the streets during Seattle's harshest weather conditions, but critics say the plan is short-sighted.

"With the number of people being evicted, it’s small enough that the city could intervene in those cases,” Roger Valdez with Seattle for Growth argued. “An eviction ban will just kick that can until April, and it doesn’t solve the underlying issues.”

Critics also say this could force landlords to increase move-in requirements and would ultimately hurt people with limited income.