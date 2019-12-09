#HelpSanta: Donate to the Les Schwab Q13 FOX Toy Drive

Police department gives musical reminder to lock doors, not leave valuables in your car

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police department came up with a catchy way to remind people to secure their vehicles.

‘My Stolen Things’ is the Lexington Police Department’s twist on the classic The Sound of Music tune. It features police listing items like jewelry and electronics that can entice thieves to try to break into cars.

Police say to never leave valuables in your car and always remember to lock your doors.

