Megan Rapinoe named Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Sportsperson of the Year

SEATTLE -- US Women's National Team forward and Reign FC captain Megan Rapinoe has been named Sport Illustrated's 2019 Sportsperson of the Year.

The sports magazine made the announcement Monday morning, tweeting out a photo of the magazine cover featuring Rapinoe holding a sledgehammer.

Rapinoe is the fourth woman in the award's 66-year history to win the award by herself.

This year, Megan Rapinoe was a galvanizing force on a team that is now looked up to by any woman who doesn’t want to be told she’s come far enough, who’s taking matters into her own hands.@JennyVrentas on the 2019 #Sportsperson of the Year: pic.twitter.com/r3eawSnPYg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 9, 2019

She led the US Women's National Team to a World Cup title win in July, scoring six goals in the tournament.

The outspoken star often uses her success as a platform to speak out about issues of racial and social injustice. She made national headlines in June when asked by a reporter if she would go to the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.

"Psssh, I'm not going to the f*****g White House," she fired back before the reporter finished the question. "No. I'm not going to the White House. We're not gonna be invited. I doubt it."

Her comments prompted a response from the president, who tweeted that she "should WIN first before she talks!"

"Finish the job!" Trump said.

Rapinoe reacted to news of SI's high honor this morning on Twitter, saying she couldn't have done it without the fans.

"This award is for all of you," she said.

Rapinoe and her girlfriend, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird, live together in Seattle.