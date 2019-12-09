Loved ones remember 69-year-old grandmother killed in Parkland hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Wash. – Friends and family gathered this weekend to mourn the loss of and honor the memory of Patricia Williamson, a 69-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Parkland Saturday night.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded about 9 p.m. Saturday to a collision involving a white van and a Ford Escape at the intersection of 138th St. S. and Yakima Ave. S. in Parkland.

Witnesses told investigators after the white 1996 Ford van struck the Escape, the unidentified driver of the van moved items from the crashed van into a smaller van then fled in the smaller van.

Williamson, who was driving the Escape, died from her injuries. The crash happened two blocks from her home.

Family and friends all called her Trisha. She leaves behind six children, 15 grandchildren, a great grandchild and another great grandchild on the way.

“Just a sweetheart of a lady. Just ever so kind. Never a bad word to anybody,” said Linda Londo, a neighbor. “I’ll miss her. We shared little things. It seems trivial now, but at the time it was nice."

A few dozen people gathered Sunday night to share stories, laughter and tears.

Flowers, holiday poinsettias and candles have been left behind in Trisha’s memory to give comfort to her family.

“When it hits so close to home ... It could’ve been myself coming home from work,” said Karen Katie, who left flowers.

Katie said she didn’t know Trisha personally, but wants the family to know the community stands with them.

“An accident like that, you don’t have a chance to say goodbye. It’s very hard. Let [the family] know she was loved, and it’s just really sad,” said Katie.

“How can somebody be so cold as to not even check to see if she’s alive? Or needs help? I mean all they had to do was call 911,” said Londo. “I hope to God they get him and prosecute the hell out of him.”

Deputies are searching for the suspect in this hit and run crash.

If you have any information, call 911 or submit at anonymous tip to Crime stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County. Just go to http://www.P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-Tips or the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.