Former student alleges Auburn teacher exposed himself during car ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- An Auburn teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave after a YouTube video surfaced claiming to expose him as a sexual predator.

After the video surfaced, a former Auburn Riverside High School student came forward and said he was a victim of the teacher.

"That was him. When I saw [the video] I was sick to my stomach. I wanted to throw up," DaShawn Griffin said.

The man in the YouTube video is someone Griffin says he has tried to forget over the last decade.

"Everyone knew me for my smile, for me trying to be happy, but I was not," he said. "I was far from happy. I was broken."

Griffin says the man in the video posted by Predator Poachers was his teacher.

"I believe it was first period, so that's the first person I saw every single day," he said.

The now 27-year-old thinks back to that traumatizing time his freshman year. He was only 14.

Griffin says it started one day when the teacher volunteered to give him a ride to a store.

"He's like 'Okay, if you do me a favor I'll pay you,'" he said. "And we're driving up to the store and when he passes the store that's when I felt weird."

Griffin says the man stopped the car and put his hand on his leg.

"I look at him and I look down and his pants are unzipped and he has his privates out," Griffin said. "I'm trying to get out of the car and I couldn't get out. You know, I'm trying to unlock the door. Every time I tried to unlock it, he'd lock it... I just felt trapped and it seemed like it was forever, and then he finally let me out. I just kind of got out of the car."

Griffin said he went straight home after the incident.

"I felt violated," he said. "Back then it was just hard to even want to go and tell somebody, 'Hey look, this is what happened,' when no one else saw it, when no one else was there. You know, who's going to want to believe me?"

Q13 News is not naming the teacher or showing his face because he has not been charged.

The Auburn Police Department says it investigated reports of suspicious behavior against the teacher before, but didn't find enough evidence to make an arrest.

"Deep down, I'm not the same person as I was after that," Griffin says.

Griffin is now a father to three young children, and says he never wants something like what he experienced to happen to anyone else. He says he is meeting with an investigator at Auburn Police this week to share his story.