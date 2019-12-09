‘Fart Launcher’ tops kids’ holiday wish lists meant to torment parents

One of the most popular toys this holiday season may give parents a headache. Kids all over the country are asking for the Buttheads Fart Launcher 3000 for Christmas this year, and if you’re wondering what it is, it’s exactly what you think it is.

It’s a toy gun that blasts silent “farts,” leaving a stinky smell in the area. It comes with a “stink cartridge” that can launch more than 100 blasts that can reach up to 10 feet away. The company WowWee which sells the fart launcher says the faux flatulence smell is made from 100% plant-based material that dissipates in minutes.

It’s currently sold out right now on Amazon, Target.com and Walmart.com.