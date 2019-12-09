Ellen’s Favorite Things – Tips from Pier 57 culinary director to wow your holiday guests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Pier 57 is an iconic part of Seattle's Waterfront and the perfect place to go for those wanting to enjoy some of the best our city has to offer. Culinary Director Nick Novello shared his pro tips on ways to wow your holiday dinner guests.

The easiest tip includes keeping the skin on salmon. Doing so maintains moisture and flavor. Novello also says it's a great way to not overcook it and creates an impressive presentation.

A simple black cod is taken to the next level when pan-seared, and it's easy to do using a cast-iron skillet. Novello demonstrates just how simple it is in the video above. Also, note that Chef cooks his fish with canola oil.

Miners Landing at Pier 57 can help keep the kids entertained throughout the holiday break, too. The Seattle Bay Creamery serves ice cream that's made in-house, from scratch, using local ingredients. While many know about the Great Wheel, inside kids can enjoy a carousel, arcade games and even fly high on the Wings Over Washington ride.

Miners Landing is a waterfront destination for dining, shopping and entertainment. With four restaurants, carefully curated shops, one-of-a-kind rides and attractions, this one-stop destination provides a unique perspective on the history and future of Seattle and beyond.

