Ellen’s Favorite Things – Holistic ways to keep healthy throughout the holiday season

BELLEVUE, Wash. - In addition to common Western medicine practices, there are several holistic ways to stay healthy throughout the holiday season.

Dr. Nooshin K. Darvish, the chief medical officer at Holistique IV Lounge, has been a practicing naturopathic doctor for more than 25 years.

Aside from common tips like frequent hand washing and covering your cough, Dr. Darvish suggests avoiding sugar and alcohol, increasing garlic intake and getting a B-12 shot, which helps to increase blood cell production to fight disease.

A daily dose of Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar is an easy way to help prevent illness. Each morning, mix one teaspoon of Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar with half a squeezed lemon and a drizzle of organic honey into hot water and drink.

Despite all of your best efforts, you might still get sick. If that happens, Dr. Darvish suggests drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding fatty foods.

Also, try a steam inhalation, which will help relieve congestion naturally. To do this at home, add a few drops of organic essential oils (orange, thyme and peppermint) into a large bowl of hot water. Position your face over the bowl, cover your head with a towel and inhale deeply.

Vitamins help supplement what our bodies need that we aren't getting from our food, but not all are created equal.

Dr. Darvish recommends getting physician-grade vitamins to assure quality. Her favorites include vitamin C, zinc, B-vitamins, magnesium and vitamin E. Also consider IV therapy.

Receiving IV supplements bypasses the gut and gets nutrients directly into the cells. At Holistique IV Lounge, for example, all are administered by a doctor and they've performed more than 15,000 IVs.

The recently opened lounge is open to anyone who wants to improve or maintain their overall health. For more info on the over a dozen IVs Holistique offers, visit their website.

