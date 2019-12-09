Damp, gloomy Tuesday on the forecast but much-need snow also coming for upper-elevations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Tuesday will start out dry, but the day ends up with the rain.

It is not a storm, but the roads will still be wet on Tuesday evening. It dries up overnight and Wednesday starts out dry, but it’ll be wet throughout the evening.

I was saying last week on the air that December is acting more like October in terms of Temperatures but now it is looking like it too. Remember October is the "foggiest" month!! 12/9/19 @4pm #sillyweather #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/YhimeitEOn — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) December 10, 2019

It’ll be breezy Wednesday evening as well, but Thursday looks like more showers will be incoming. The good news is that it finally snows at the ski resorts.

The slopes should pick up around a foot of new snow starting Tuesday night and through Friday. It’s much needed as we are only about 20% of our normal snowpack right now.

More “ski level” snow is coming this weekend.