Damp, gloomy Tuesday on the forecast but much-need snow also coming for upper-elevations

Posted 7:23 PM, December 9, 2019
Data pix.

SEATTLE – Tuesday will start out dry, but the day ends up with the rain.

It is not a storm, but the roads will still be wet on Tuesday evening. It dries up overnight and Wednesday starts out dry, but it’ll be wet throughout the evening.

It’ll be breezy Wednesday evening as well, but Thursday looks like more showers will be incoming. The good news is that it finally snows at the ski resorts.

The slopes should pick up around a foot of new snow starting Tuesday night and through Friday. It’s much needed as we are only about 20% of our normal snowpack right now.

More “ski level” snow is coming this weekend.

