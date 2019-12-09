Auburn teacher on leave after video allegedly shows him seeking inappropriate relationship with teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- A teacher at Auburn Riverside High School is on leave after a video surfaced on social media showing him allegedly seeking an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The incident reportedly happened in Houston, Texas, in July. Both Houston and Auburn police are investigating the video after someone reported it to the school district.

Q13 is not naming the teacher because no charges have been filed.

The video, posted by a vigilante-type group called "Predator Poachers," shows the teacher showing up at a Walmart, reportedly because he thought he was meeting a 14-year-old boy after exchanging graphic messages.

The Auburn School District sent a note to parents letting them know about the investigation.

“Student safety is our top priority,” Auburn Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Spicciati said in a note sent to parents. “We appreciate the person who reported the video. Remember, if you see something, say something.”

You can report information to the school district anonymously.