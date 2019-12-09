30-year-old man arrested in connection with Parkland hit-and-run crash that killed grandmother

PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy say a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a beloved grandmother Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is a 30-year-old man from Spanaway whose mother brought him to the hospital Sunday afternoon. She said he was complaining of a headache after possibly being involved in a collision and that his van was missing.

Deputies responded about 9 p.m. Saturday to a collision involving a white van and a Ford Escape at the intersection of 138th St. S. and Yakima Ave. S. in Parkland.

Witnesses told investigators after the white 1996 Ford van struck the Escape, the unidentified driver of the van moved items from the crashed van into a smaller van then fled in the smaller van.

Patricia Williamson, 69, who was driving the Escape, died from her injuries. The crash happened two blocks from her home.

Family and friends all called her Trisha. She leaves behind six children, 15 grandchildren, a great grandchild and another great grandchild on the way.