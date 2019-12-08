#HelpSanta: Donate to the Les Schwab Q13 FOX Toy Drive

Residents miraculously okay after car plows into Oregon home

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) — A car crashed into the living room of a home in Gresham Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 Block of NE Kane on a report of a possible pin-in/car into a house around 2:30 a.m.

Crews said upon further investigation, nobody was pinned but two occupants of the home were hit by the car and/or crash debris when it crashed through their living room wall, bringing a fence and bushes with it.

The victims were transported to a local hospital and later determined to have minor injuries, according to crews.

The driver and passenger were both intoxicated and the driver, identified as 22-year-old Chase Gromko, was arrested and charged with DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, third-degree assault, reckless driving and second-degree.

Officials said the driver was cited and released.

