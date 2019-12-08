Police investigating homicide in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood

SEATTLE – The Seattle Police Department has launched a murder investigation after a man was found shot to death inside an RV Sunday morning.

First-responders went to the RV near 36th Avenue South and South Adams Street in Columbia City just after 8 a.m. The death was originally reported as an overdose and firefighters tried to revive the man, but he had already been dead for several hours.

Investigators later determined that the 51-year-old man had been shot. The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

No suspect information was provided by the department.

If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to reach police at (206) 233-5000.