No. 18 Boise State meets Washington in Las Vegas Bowl

SEATTLE – The Washington Huskies will face off against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl later this month.

The Las Vegas Bowl will take place on December 21, and it’s a familiar matchup. Huskies coach Chris Petersen once coached at Boise State, and the Broncos are fresh off a 2019 Mountain West Championship win on Saturday.

The Huskies (7-5) wrapped up an up-and-down season that was capped with an Apple Cup win over WSU.

The game will be the final game of Petersen, who recently announced his retirement.

Boise State: DE Curtis Weaver was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and leads the conference with 13.5 sacks. Weaver also owns the Mountain West career sacks record and ranks No. 2 all-time at Boise State.

NOTABLE

Washington: The Las Vegas Bowl is a letdown for the Huskies, who played in New Year’s Six bowls the past three seasons.

Boise State: Beat Hawaii 31-10 in the Mountain West championship game Saturday. The Broncos won their second conference title in three years.

LAST TIME

Boise State beat Washington 16-13 on Sept. 4, 2015. The teams met in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2012, with Boise State winning 28-26.

BOWL HISTORY

Washington: The Huskies are 17-20-1 in bowls.