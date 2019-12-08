No. 18 Boise State meets Washington in Las Vegas Bowl

SEATTLE – The Washington Huskies will face off against Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl later this month.
The Las Vegas Bowl will take place on December 21, and it’s a familiar matchup. Huskies coach Chris Petersen once coached at Boise State, and the Broncos are fresh off a 2019 Mountain West Championship win on Saturday.
The Huskies (7-5) wrapped up an up-and-down season that was capped with an Apple Cup win over WSU.
The game will be the final game of Petersen, who recently announced his retirement.
Boise State: DE Curtis Weaver was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and leads the conference with 13.5 sacks. Weaver also owns the Mountain West career sacks record and ranks No. 2 all-time at Boise State.
NOTABLE
Washington: The Las Vegas Bowl is a letdown for the Huskies, who played in New Year’s Six bowls the past three seasons.
Boise State: Beat Hawaii 31-10 in the Mountain West championship game Saturday. The Broncos won their second conference title in three years.
LAST TIME
Boise State beat Washington 16-13 on Sept. 4, 2015. The teams met in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2012, with Boise State winning 28-26.
BOWL HISTORY
Washington: The Huskies are 17-20-1 in bowls.