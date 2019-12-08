A foggy Monday morning commute makes way for some afternoon sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – A mild and dry Monday is on the forecast, and it may be your last chance to catch some sun for a little bit.

Rain is coming later in the week. Monday will be dry but foggy and murky in the morning, but the afternoon will have some sun breaks and it will be mild, enjoy!

A pleasant December Sunday turns into a pretty good December Monday, enjoy! Rain returns Tuesday afternoon for the rest of the week. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/7ePsckG8PA — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) December 8, 2019

Tuesday starts out foggy but the rain heads in by the afternoon. Tuesday night will be wet. Wednesday has passing showers and it’ll be breezy with some “ski resort” snow.

Thursday looks similar to Wednesday with more passing showers - not overly stormy but wet and breezy. Friday and weekend will have passing showers too.

Friday looks better than Saturday! We are not in a good pattern for the ski areas although they will pick up a few inches with each passing system this week.