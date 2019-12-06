#HelpSanta: Donate to the Les Schwab Q13 FOX Toy Drive

Tobias Archuletta: Wanted theft suspect accused of stealing from homeowner who gave him place to stay

Posted 1:47 PM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:56PM, December 6, 2019

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —
Spokane County Sheriff’s detectives say giving this guy a place to stay backfired on a helpful homeowner, because when Tobias Archuletta moved out — the victim noticed a bunch of items were gone.

Archuletta’s accused of stealing and pawning it all off and skipping court on charges for 1st Degree Theft and 1st Degree Trafficking Stolen Property.

He has convictions for burglary and possession of stolen property.

He’s 26 years old, 5’11” and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, submit the information to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.