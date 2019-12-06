Tobias Archuletta: Wanted theft suspect accused of stealing from homeowner who gave him place to stay

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Spokane County Sheriff’s detectives say giving this guy a place to stay backfired on a helpful homeowner, because when Tobias Archuletta moved out — the victim noticed a bunch of items were gone.

Archuletta’s accused of stealing and pawning it all off and skipping court on charges for 1st Degree Theft and 1st Degree Trafficking Stolen Property.

He has convictions for burglary and possession of stolen property.

He’s 26 years old, 5’11” and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, submit the information to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).