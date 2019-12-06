Susan Burnaroos: Four-time felon on the run after being sentenced for illegally having gun, meth inside stolen car

WANTED IN YAKIMA —

The hunt is on for this four-time felon caught with a firearm.

Yakima Police say the 9mm handgun was loaded and stuffed under the driver’s seat of a stolen car that Susan Burnaroos was pulled over in last year.

Officers also found a golf ball-sized chunk of meth — and a bunch of baggies to sell it with.

Burnaroos pleaded guilty to Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

She was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Yakima Police say a judge gave her two weeks to handle her personal affairs, but she never showed up to start her sentence.

Her felony convictions include drugs and residential burglary.

She’s 38 years old, 5’8”, 170 pounds and has a pierced upper lip. She also has a ton of tattoos, including the one you see below on her right shoulder.

If you know how to help Yakima Police find her, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars if your tip helps lead to her arrest.