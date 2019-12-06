Snohomish County conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- Law enforcement in Snohomish County will be on the lookout for impaired drivers Friday night as part of a nationwide DUI emphasis patrol.

The patrols in Snohomish County will last from 8 p.m. - 4 a.m. (Dec. 6-7).

Participating agencies include the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, Lynnwood Police, Mountlake Terrace Police, Everett Police and Mill Creek Police.

The event is part of the annual national “Night of a Thousand Stars” emphasis patrol to kick off the holiday season.

The "stars" represent the badges of officers and deputies patrolling the street.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs.