Keith Rouse: Convicted felon who threatened to shoot police — wanted for illegally having a shotgun

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

A word of advice if you’re a convicted felon who legally cannot have firearms: Don’t be riding shotgun — with a shotgun — in a Mustang with a drunk driver doing donuts in the middle of the street.

That reckless joyride in Auburn last year got Keith Rouse arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He failed to show up to court, so the King County Sheriff’s Criminal Warrants Unit is asking for your help to find him.

“Back in September 2018, Auburn Police conducted a traffic stop where Keith was the passenger. The driver was stopped for doing donuts. He was DUI. Keith was also contacted. He was also intoxicated as a passenger, but the main concern for the officers is they could see a shotgun lying on the backseat of a Mustang in easy arm’s reach from where the passenger was sitting,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Rouse is also wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape for breaking probation on a drug conviction.

Another bust for Attempting to Elude in 2017 got him tagged as a threat to law enforcement, after he claimed he would shoot police after running from officers who found him hiding in a tree.

Rouse’s rap sheet also includes domestic violence assault and obstruction.

“He knows that he’s wanted and he is on the run and appears and he doesn’t want to go back to jail,” said Sgt. Abbott. “He’s been contacted in Auburn. He’s been contacted in Covington. He actually was involved in a shoplift that turned into a robbery at a GameStop there in Covington. Again, DOC hasn’t been able to find him and either have we, so detectives asked me if we can get this on Washington’s Most Wanted.”

Rouse is also known to hangout in the Kent area.

He’s 23 years old, 6’4” and weighs 168 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never have to give you name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.