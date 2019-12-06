Health officials identify 6 more cases of E. coli possibly linked to Evergreens salads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Health officials said Friday that the number of E. coli cases possibly linked to Evergreen Salads has nearly doubled.

Seattle-King County Public Health is investigating an outbreak of E. coli cases possibly connected to six of the restaurants since November.

Health officials have learned of 13 cases of this strain of E. coli, with all but one of those having eaten at an Evergreens location between Nov. 5-11, 2019.

Officials say the E. coli strain associated with this string of illnesses is different from the nationwide outbreak tied to romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif.

The Evergreens restaurants associated with this outbreak are:

Pioneer Square (106 1st Ave S, Seattle)

University District (4609 Village Ter NE, Seattle)

Downtown (823 3rd Ave, Seattle)

Chinatown-International District (504 5th Ave S, Seattle)

Sammamish Highlands (600 228th Ave NE, Sammamish)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (17801 International Blvd, Seattle)

Three people were admitted to the hospital but have since been released.

Evergreens issued the following statement last month: